Halushchenko stated that his son's education in Switzerland was paid for by his kum
Former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko stated that his son's education in Switzerland is being paid for by a wealthy kum. He refused to name the relative.
Before the court hearing on the case of former Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko, the former official told journalists that his son's expensive education in Switzerland is paid for by his godfather, UNN reports.
Details
Different people paid there. The godfather paid for the first year. Then another person - also a relative
The ex-minister refused to reveal the name of the wealthy godfather, adding that it would be "incorrect."
I have many godfathers. They are all wealthy
Recall
The hearing of Galushchenko's case in court was interrupted due to an air raid alert. The session was suspended until it was called off.