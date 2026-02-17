$43.170.07
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Halushchenko stated that his son's education in Switzerland was paid for by his kum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1180 views

Former Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko stated that his son's education in Switzerland is being paid for by a wealthy kum. He refused to name the relative.

Halushchenko stated that his son's education in Switzerland was paid for by his kum

Before the court hearing on the case of former Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko, the former official told journalists that his son's expensive education in Switzerland is paid for by his godfather, UNN reports.

Details

Different people paid there. The godfather paid for the first year. Then another person - also a relative

- explains German Galushchenko.

The ex-minister refused to reveal the name of the wealthy godfather, adding that it would be "incorrect."

I have many godfathers. They are all wealthy

- emphasized the former official.

Recall

The hearing of Galushchenko's case in court was interrupted due to an air raid alert. The session was suspended until it was called off.

Alla Kiosak

