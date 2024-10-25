Halushchenko emphasizes importance of nuclear safety at meeting with US representatives
Energy Minister Halushchenko discussed nuclear safety issues for 2024-2025 with U.S. representatives. The American side confirmed its support for IAEA monitoring missions at Ukrainian NPPs.
Ukraine and the United States discussed nuclear safety at a meeting with representatives of the White House. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.
At a meeting with Jacob Levin, Senior Director for Climate and Energy at the U.S. National Security Council, and Bridget Brink, U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko emphasized the importance of nuclear safety for the stable passage of the autumn-winter period of 2024-2025.
In the context of the ongoing aggression by the terrorist country, ensuring the safe operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants has become a critical task.
Galushchenko emphasized the need to support the monitoring missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which are currently continuing to work at key substations.
The U.S. delegation reaffirmed its unequivocal support in this regard.
