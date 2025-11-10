Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada

A statement regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.

Details

As the MP noted, the statement on Halushchenko's dismissal from office was submitted due to "systemic corruption, failure to prepare for the protection of energy, and ties to the traitor Andriy Derkach (son of the late former head of the SBU Leonid Derkach, former People's Deputy of Ukraine and current senator of the Russian Federation - ed.).

In addition, a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Svitlana Hrynchuk, has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, Zheleznyak stated.

Recall

On Monday, November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office are conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEK "Energoatom".