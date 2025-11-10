Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada

ukenru
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Popular news
Restoration of destroyed TPPs: timelines depend on the extent of damage and equipment availability - Ministry of EnergyNovember 10, 01:02 AM • 17578 views
Elon Musk predicts the disappearance of traditional money and the measurement of value in energyNovember 10, 01:35 AM • 12459 views
Ukraine plans to order 27 Patriot systems from the US to strengthen air defense - ZelenskyyNovember 10, 02:04 AM • 15348 views
Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs reduced electricity production after Russia's night attack - IAEANovember 10, 02:37 AM • 8428 views
Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9VideoNovember 10, 03:09 AM • 16842 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 38819 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 86226 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 154208 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 89697 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 97846 views
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada

The former Minister of Energy, who currently heads the Ministry of Justice, and the current head of the Ministry of Energy may lose their positions, said MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada

A statement regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. This was reported on Telegram by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.

Details

As the MP noted, the statement on Halushchenko's dismissal from office was submitted due to "systemic corruption, failure to prepare for the protection of energy, and ties to the traitor Andriy Derkach (son of the late former head of the SBU Leonid Derkach, former People's Deputy of Ukraine and current senator of the Russian Federation - ed.).

In addition, a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Svitlana Hrynchuk, has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, Zheleznyak stated.

Recall

On Monday, November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office are conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEK "Energoatom".

Yevhen Ustimenko

