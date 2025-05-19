Half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Half of the battles on the front last day - 89 out of 175 - took place in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 19, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 175 combat clashes were recorded over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 78 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 124 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 2,904 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 5,134 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 116 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery piece, two command posts and another important target of the enemy," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory and Stroivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault operations towards Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Grekivka, Lipove, Torske and in the direction of Karpivka, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversky direction, in the areas of Verkhnyokamianske and Bilohorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops six times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, nine combat clashes were recorded near Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Petrivka, Shcherbynivka, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 65 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Troitske, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Kotlyne and in the directions of Zori, Shevchenko Pershogo, Muravky, Popovo Yar.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked our positions 24 times in the areas of Kostiantynopol, Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Rivnopil.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaipil direction last day.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Lukyanivske and in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, enemy units once tried to advance, the attack was repelled.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

"In the Kursk direction, 18 combat clashes took place last day. The enemy launched 19 air strikes, dropped 35 guided bombs, and carried out 236 artillery shellings," the statement said.

Enemy losses: over a thousand Russians and dozens of pieces of equipment were eliminated in a day