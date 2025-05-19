Half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 350 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 23550 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 65077 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 65845 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 72903 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 75761 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 59217 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 171991 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 98879 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 96208 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1.5m/s
71%
746mm
Popular news

The pro-European Nicușor Dan will become the President of Romania: Zelenskyy has already congratulated him

May 18, 09:58 PM • 14171 views

ISW: The Kremlin is exaggerating Russia's military power ahead of Putin's conversation with Trump

12:07 AM • 12402 views

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

12:53 AM • 16708 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

02:36 AM • 11860 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

03:27 AM • 9310 views
Publications

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

05:46 AM • 354 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 197568 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 410909 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 336976 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 440737 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 84714 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 171991 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 76285 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 78167 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 86915 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

175 combat clashes were recorded over the past day. Most of the battles took place in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions, where our defenders stopped the aggressor's assaults.

Half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Half of the battles on the front last day - 89 out of 175 - took place in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 19, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 175 combat clashes were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 78 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 124 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 2,904 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out 5,134 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 116 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery piece, two command posts and another important target of the enemy," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory and Stroivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault operations towards Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Grekivka, Lipove, Torske and in the direction of Karpivka, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversky direction, in the areas of Verkhnyokamianske and Bilohorivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops six times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, nine combat clashes were recorded near Chasovoy Yar, Bila Hora, Kurdyumivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Petrivka, Shcherbynivka, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 65 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Troitske, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Kotlyne and in the directions of Zori, Shevchenko Pershogo, Muravky, Popovo Yar.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked our positions 24 times in the areas of Kostiantynopol, Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, Rivnopil.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaipil direction last day.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Lukyanivske and in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, enemy units once tried to advance, the attack was repelled.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

"In the Kursk direction, 18 combat clashes took place last day. The enemy launched 19 air strikes, dropped 35 guided bombs, and carried out 236 artillery shellings," the statement said.

Enemy losses: over a thousand Russians and dozens of pieces of equipment were eliminated in a day19.05.25, 08:02 • 856 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$103,018.30
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,218.49
Ethereum
$2,366.30