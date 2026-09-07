Hackers siphoned off $320 million worth of bitcoin from the Liquid Network

Hackers breached the Bitcoin platform company Liquid Network and stole approximately $320 million worth of bitcoin from its wallet. Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

According to Liquid Network, approximately 4,000 bitcoins may have been withdrawn from the wallet. The total amount of the stolen funds is estimated at approximately $320 million

The hackers—likely "white hats"—withdrew approximately 4,000 of the 4,200 bitcoins stored in the Liquid Federation wallet - Liquid Network reported.

The company said the attack would affect Liquid wallets and apologized to users for the inconvenience. It also said that it had currently suspended new transactions.

It is noted that the funds were withdrawn through SideSwap, a settlement platform authorized to process withdrawals from the network, although the key used in the process was not compromised, Liquid Network added.

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