HACC nationalized assets of Russian senator worth UAH 95 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1412 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied a lawsuit against a Russian senator who supplied spare parts to the Russian army through a Ukrainian enterprise. Assets worth UAH 95 million, belonging to a non-resident company controlled by the senator, were nationalized and transferred to the Ukrainian enterprise Motorpal-Konotop LLC.

HACC nationalized assets of Russian senator worth UAH 95 million

According to the materials of the Prosecutor General's Office, the High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the claim against the current senator of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation from the Kostroma region, who supplied spare parts to the Russian army through a Ukrainian enterprise. Assets worth 95 million hryvnias were nationalized, writes UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

According to the materials of the Prosecutor General's Office, the High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the claim against the current senator of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation from the Kostroma region. Assets worth over UAH 95 million were seized by the state - the right of claim under contracts belonging to the non-resident company controlled by the senator to the Ukrainian enterprise LLC "Motordetal-Konotop"

- stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The investigation established that the Russian politician supplied spare parts to Russia through this enterprise. They were used in the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country for the production of equipment.

Pre-trial investigation into the financing of actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order (Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is carried out by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

It should be noted that earlier, according to the materials of the Prosecutor General's Office, the corporate rights of the same enterprise, whose assets exceed UAH 500 million, have already been transferred to state ownership.

- stated in the message.

Addition

The mayor of Vyshhorod and the director of the contracting organization were notified of suspicion of embezzling over UAH 6.6 million in budget funds.

The Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office exposed a scheme with "fictitious students" organized by a regional council deputy from the banned pro-Russian party OPZZh.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomyPolitics
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine