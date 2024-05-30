GUR operation in Crimea: 4 Tunets boats were hit - 2 of them were destroyed

As a result of the Gur operation in the occupied Crimea, 4 Tunets boats were hit — 2 of them were destroyed. About it UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine.

According to updated data, as a result of the mission of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine, Special Forces "Group 13" destroyed two enemy boats KS-701 "Tunets" in the Crimea and hit two more vessels of the same type. Therefore, in general, the losses of the aggressor state of Russia from the attack by Ukrainian attack sea drones Magura V5 amounted to four high-speed transport and landing boats KS-701 "Tunets" - informs Gur.

It is reported that the invaders used these funds for logistics and patrolling the water area near the temporarily occupied peninsula.

addition

UNN reported initially , citing its own sources, that two Russian boats were hit as a result of the Gur operation . probably two Ks-701 tuna boats.

Subsequently, the Gur confirmed the destruction of two Russian boats in Crimea and reported details of the special operation.