Gumeniuk: Russians are saving "Сalibers" due to attempts to avoid risks in occupied Crimea

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Gumeniuk: Russians are saving "Сalibers" due to attempts to avoid risks in occupied Crimea

Gumeniuk: Russians are saving "Сalibers" due to attempts to avoid risks in occupied Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

Allegedly, the Russian occupiers' retention of Kalibr missiles is related to attempts to avoid risks in the occupied Crimea.

There are several reasons for the alleged saving of Kalibr missiles by the Russian invaders: the issue of servicing missile carriers in occupied Sevastopol and the associated risk, the problem of logistics to Novorossiysk, and the possible reorientation of the Russian army in the future.

This was reported by the head of the press center of the OK "South" Natalia Gumenyuk on the air of the "Single Marathon", reports UNN.

Details

When asked about the three "calibers" that were shot down by Ukrainian air defense specialists and assumptions about possible savings of these types of missiles by the Russian army, the representative of the press center of the "South" command said the following:

It's hard to say for sure, but we can draw conclusions from the analytics we have. We understand that maintenance of missile launchers, including their missile launchers and reloading of calibers, should be carried out in Sevastopol. So far, they have not set up such logistics in Novorossiysk, where the entire Russian fleet is based

- Humeniuk said.

 This means that the Russians have to take risks by bringing missile-carrying ships to the basing points where they no longer feel so safe," said the head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command "South".

Gumenyuk reminded that all the infrastructure related to the Russian activities remains in Sevastopol, and the occupiers "prefer not to take any more risks.

Another reason, according to Humeniuk, may be savings associated with the reorientation of hostile actions in the future.

If there is such a rather systematic terror, using air-launched missiles, it is possible that in some of the attacks, sea-based missiles will be preferred

 ," the official said.

Recall

The Russians have imposed a ban on the use of armored vehicles during the assaults in Kherson region due to previous losses, and now conduct only infantry attacks.

UNN also reported that the Russian army shelled 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhya region over the day, attacking 67 UAVs.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
nataliia-humeniukNatalia Humeniuk
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson

