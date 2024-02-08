Gumeniuk: Russians are saving "Сalibers" due to attempts to avoid risks in occupied Crimea

There are several reasons for the alleged saving of Kalibr missiles by the Russian invaders: the issue of servicing missile carriers in occupied Sevastopol and the associated risk, the problem of logistics to Novorossiysk, and the possible reorientation of the Russian army in the future.

This was reported by the head of the press center of the OK "South" Natalia Gumenyuk

When asked about the three "calibers" that were shot down by Ukrainian air defense specialists and assumptions about possible savings of these types of missiles by the Russian army, the representative of the press center of the "South" command said the following:

It's hard to say for sure, but we can draw conclusions from the analytics we have. We understand that maintenance of missile launchers, including their missile launchers and reloading of calibers, should be carried out in Sevastopol. So far, they have not set up such logistics in Novorossiysk, where the entire Russian fleet is based - Humeniuk said.

This means that the Russians have to take risks by bringing missile-carrying ships to the basing points where they no longer feel so safe," said the head of the Joint Press Center of the Operational Command "South".

Gumenyuk reminded that all the infrastructure related to the Russian activities remains in Sevastopol, and the occupiers "prefer not to take any more risks.

Another reason, according to Humeniuk, may be savings associated with the reorientation of hostile actions in the future.

If there is such a rather systematic terror, using air-launched missiles, it is possible that in some of the attacks, sea-based missiles will be preferred ," the official said.

