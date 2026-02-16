GRU revealed over 30 Kalashnikov enterprises that had previously avoided sanctions

Ukrainian military intelligence, through the War&Sanctions portal, has released detailed information on 39 enterprises that are part of the Russian Kalashnikov concern. In doing so, intelligence officers revealed the structure and operations of these companies, some of which are not yet under sanctions despite their role in Russia's military-industrial complex, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), the holding's enterprises produce reconnaissance and attack drones, guided artillery ammunition, high-speed landing craft, equipment for the Russian army, and machine tools for other defense factories. This means the concern provides not just one area, but an entire infrastructure of military production.

At the same time, almost half of the companies included in the Kalashnikov structure are still not under sanctions from any country in the sanctions coalition.

Among these enterprises are LLC "KB "LUGGAR"", which develops thermal imaging sights and laser rangefinders, the Kalashnikov industrial cluster, which produces small arms, special equipment, clothing, and gear for special forces, as well as the Kalashnikov Academy training center, which trains specialists in robotics, artificial intelligence, and the development and modernization of UAVs for the concern's needs.

The Kalashnikov concern has become the sixth holding of the Rostec state corporation that the GUR has added to the aggressor's military-industrial complex section on the War&Sanctions portal. In total, the platform has already published data on almost 500 Rostec enterprises with a full array of information necessary for their inclusion in sanctions lists and stop lists for responsible businesses.

Intelligence emphasizes that the Russian military-industrial complex must be completely isolated from global markets, technologies, finance, and supply chains.

Recall

In late April 2025, the GUR published information on 243 enterprises of the Rostec corporation that supply weapons to the Russian army. This will help complicate supply chains and reduce equipment production.