Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 cases
01:44 PM • 6184 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
12:57 PM • 11184 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
11:42 AM • 27142 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 20095 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 26163 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicion
February 16, 12:16 AM • 33259 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 36146 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
February 15, 02:11 PM • 72988 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48901 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
GRU revealed over 30 Kalashnikov enterprises that had previously avoided sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Ukrainian intelligence has released information on 39 enterprises of the Kalashnikov concern, some of which are still not under sanctions. These companies produce reconnaissance and attack drones, guided munitions, and other military equipment.

GRU revealed over 30 Kalashnikov enterprises that had previously avoided sanctions

Ukrainian military intelligence, through the War&Sanctions portal, has released detailed information on 39 enterprises that are part of the Russian Kalashnikov concern. In doing so, intelligence officers revealed the structure and operations of these companies, some of which are not yet under sanctions despite their role in Russia's military-industrial complex, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), the holding's enterprises produce reconnaissance and attack drones, guided artillery ammunition, high-speed landing craft, equipment for the Russian army, and machine tools for other defense factories. This means the concern provides not just one area, but an entire infrastructure of military production.

At the same time, almost half of the companies included in the Kalashnikov structure are still not under sanctions from any country in the sanctions coalition.

Among these enterprises are LLC "KB "LUGGAR"", which develops thermal imaging sights and laser rangefinders, the Kalashnikov industrial cluster, which produces small arms, special equipment, clothing, and gear for special forces, as well as the Kalashnikov Academy training center, which trains specialists in robotics, artificial intelligence, and the development and modernization of UAVs for the concern's needs.

The Kalashnikov concern has become the sixth holding of the Rostec state corporation that the GUR has added to the aggressor's military-industrial complex section on the War&Sanctions portal. In total, the platform has already published data on almost 500 Rostec enterprises with a full array of information necessary for their inclusion in sanctions lists and stop lists for responsible businesses.

Intelligence emphasizes that the Russian military-industrial complex must be completely isolated from global markets, technologies, finance, and supply chains.

Recall

In late April 2025, the GUR published information on 243 enterprises of the Rostec corporation that supply weapons to the Russian army. This will help complicate supply chains and reduce equipment production.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkraineEconomy
AI (artificial intelligence)
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine