Groundhog Day: what is this holiday, interesting facts, and who will predict spring in Ukraine in 2026

On February 2, Ukraine and many countries around the world celebrate Groundhog Day - an unusual but popular holiday associated with folk omens and weather forecasts. On this day, a groundhog is specially "woken up" to determine, by its behavior, whether spring will be early or prolonged. The tradition is rather symbolic, but every year it attracts the attention of thousands of people and is actively covered in the media, reports UNN.

Where Groundhog Day comes from

The roots of the holiday go back to European folk beliefs related to weather forecasting based on animal behavior. German immigrants brought this tradition to the United States, where it gained great popularity.

The most famous groundhog in the world is Phil from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, who has been "officially" predicting the arrival of spring every year since the late 19th century. Later, the tradition spread to other countries, including Ukraine.

How the groundhog "predicts" spring

According to folk belief, if the groundhog sees its shadow on a sunny day and returns to its burrow, winter will last for about six more weeks; if there is no shadow and the animal stays outside, spring will come early.

This forecast has no scientific basis but has become part of cultural tradition and a fun winter ritual.

Where in Ukraine are groundhogs woken up on Groundhog Day?

The most famous celebration place is Kharkiv Oblast. It is there that for more than two decades, the main Ukrainian harbinger of spring has been the groundhog Tymko, who is cared for by scientists from Karazin University.

In addition to Kharkiv region, in different years, festive events were held in zoos and eco-parks of various cities, during nature conservation festivals, and in educational institutions as an element of environmental education.

However, it was the Kharkiv tradition that gained nationwide scale and media popularity.

Interesting facts about Groundhog Day

Groundhog Day annually attracts the attention of thousands of people in various countries around the world. In the USA, the celebration traditionally gathers a large number of tourists, especially in the city of Punxsutawney, where the world's most famous groundhog-forecaster lives. The event has been held there since the late 19th century and has become a true national event. Over time, the groundhog has become a symbol of the transition from winter to spring and the embodiment of folk weather omens.

In Ukraine, the tradition is supported by scientists and environmentalists who combine the celebration with environmental education and stories about the lives of these animals in nature. Groundhogs are an important part of steppe ecosystems, as their burrows serve as shelter for other animals.

It is also interesting that groundhogs spend most of the winter in hibernation, and their body temperature significantly decreases during this period. That is why their "awakening" symbolizes the approach of warmth. The holiday also became popular thanks to the movie of the same name, "Groundhog Day," which made the tradition known worldwide.

In addition to its entertainment component, Groundhog Day performs an educational function - it popularizes interest in nature, seasonal changes, and a responsible attitude towards wild animals.

Ukrainian groundhog Tymko will predict spring remotely in 2026: what is known

After many years of public celebrations, the format of the event will change in 2026. This year, the groundhog Tymko from Kharkiv region will predict spring remotely. This was announced by Lilia Zmiy, spokeswoman for Karazin National University.

According to her, the groundhog family is currently in the Kharkiv region, and due to the security situation and difficult weather conditions, experts do not recommend disturbing the animals.

"The groundhog family is currently in the Kharkiv region, and due to the security situation and bad weather, experts do not recommend disturbing them, let alone moving Tymko to other locations," - explained Lilia Zmiy.

The spring prediction event will take place on February 2 in an online format. Scientists will deliver Tymko's forecast remotely and talk about how the full-scale war has affected the groundhog population in Ukraine.

