Greece plans to expand territorial waters in the Aegean Sea despite Turkey's threat

Greece plans to expand its territorial waters, possibly even in the Aegean Sea, Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis said on Friday, despite a long-standing threat from Turkey of war if Athens takes such a step. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Both countries — NATO allies but historical rivals — have reduced tensions in recent years, but disagreements remain over the beginning and end of their continental shelves in the Aegean Sea. This area is believed to have significant energy potential and affects airspace and air travel.

Greece has already expanded its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea from six to 12 nautical miles after agreements with Italy and signed a maritime demarcation agreement with Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean.

However, Athens has avoided similar steps in the Aegean Sea, as Ankara sharply protested. In 1995, the Turkish parliament declared a "casus belli," meaning a cause for war, if Greece unilaterally expands its waters beyond six nautical miles in the Aegean Sea — a position that Athens believes violates international maritime law.

Answering a question in parliament on Friday, Gerapetritis said that further expansion is expected. "Currently, our sovereignty in the Aegean Sea extends to six nautical miles," he said. "As agreed with Egypt, as agreed with Italy, there will also be (further) expansion of territorial waters."

He did not specify which maritime zones could be expanded.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on the situation.

