Greece plans to expand territorial waters in the Aegean Sea despite Turkey's threat

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 2040 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
01:20 PM • 11331 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 28377 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 26874 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 25396 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 24627 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 23585 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 32798 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 37491 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 27559 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequencesJanuary 16, 07:54 AM • 27567 views
NABU has turned into a cheap PR agency - Tymoshenko in courtJanuary 16, 08:07 AM • 14732 views
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court rulingJanuary 16, 09:54 AM • 27237 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 15718 views
Ukraine to be covered by an Asian anticyclone, with snow and storms in places: weather forecast for January 17-1812:42 PM • 10188 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 2048 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 4258 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 43758 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 75367 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 93451 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yulia Tymoshenko
Petr Pavel
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
United States
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 15785 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 23022 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 34749 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 55634 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 89194 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok

Greece plans to expand territorial waters in the Aegean Sea despite Turkey's threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Greece plans to expand its territorial waters, possibly in the Aegean Sea, despite Turkey's threat of war. This is causing tension between the NATO allies, who have disagreements over continental shelves.

Greece plans to expand territorial waters in the Aegean Sea despite Turkey's threat

Greece plans to expand its territorial waters, possibly even in the Aegean Sea, Greek Foreign Minister Georgios Gerapetritis said on Friday, despite a long-standing threat from Turkey of war if Athens takes such a step. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Both countries — NATO allies but historical rivals — have reduced tensions in recent years, but disagreements remain over the beginning and end of their continental shelves in the Aegean Sea. This area is believed to have significant energy potential and affects airspace and air travel.

Greece has already expanded its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea from six to 12 nautical miles after agreements with Italy and signed a maritime demarcation agreement with Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean.

However, Athens has avoided similar steps in the Aegean Sea, as Ankara sharply protested. In 1995, the Turkish parliament declared a "casus belli," meaning a cause for war, if Greece unilaterally expands its waters beyond six nautical miles in the Aegean Sea — a position that Athens believes violates international maritime law.

Boat with dead migrants found off the coast of Greece: details07.12.25, 08:15 • 10972 views

Answering a question in parliament on Friday, Gerapetritis said that further expansion is expected. "Currently, our sovereignty in the Aegean Sea extends to six nautical miles," he said. "As agreed with Egypt, as agreed with Italy, there will also be (further) expansion of territorial waters."

He did not specify which maritime zones could be expanded.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on the situation.

Erdogan calls on US to return Turkey to F-35 fighter program06.01.26, 03:42 • 5036 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Energy
NATO
Greece
Italy
Turkey
Egypt