Government approves appointment of Serhiy Haidai as head of Mukachevo DSA

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the appointment of Serhiy Haidai as the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, reports UNN.

"The appointment of Serhiy Volodymyrovych Haidai as the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration of the Transcarpathian region has been approved," the statement reads.

Previously

As UNN reported, on March 14, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers agreed to dismiss the head of the Luhansk Regional Military District Administration, Serhiy Haidai. The next day, on March 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed him and the heads of two other DIAs.

On March 16, Gaidai confirmed that he could be appointed ambassador to Kazakhstan. Later, it became known thatKazakhstan did not approve Gayday's appointment as ambassador.