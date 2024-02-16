Government approves appointment of new head of Khmelnytsky RSA: name is announced

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of Serhiy Tyurin, who currently holds the position of first deputy head of the Ternopil regional state administration, as head of the regional state administration, Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in parliament, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Human Resources. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the appointment of Sergiy G. Tyurin as the Head of Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration - Melnychuk wrote on Telegram.

For reference

Sergiy Tyurin has been the First Deputy Head of the Khmelnytsky Regional State Administration since January 2021. Prior to that, he was a lawyer and managing partner of the legal and consulting group of companies Institute Group in Kyiv.