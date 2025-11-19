$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
04:13 PM • 1640 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 4016 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15504 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 14343 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 12537 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 13965 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 15451 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21294 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 18369 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16456 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
76%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideoNovember 19, 07:35 AM • 21451 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 29906 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideoNovember 19, 08:10 AM • 29251 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto11:26 AM • 22171 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 19337 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15516 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 10175 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 19734 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 38557 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 38586 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
Turkey
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 30233 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 31026 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 32212 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 49488 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43984 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Gold

Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4092 views

The duties of the Minister of Energy of Ukraine have been assigned to the First Deputy Minister Artem Nekrasov. The government approved the relevant order at its meeting.

Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk

Artem Nekrasov, First Deputy Minister, has been appointed as acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine. The government approved the corresponding order at its meeting today, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

"I realize the full weight of responsibility before the country and the industry. We have entered the active phase of the most difficult heating season in the history of Ukraine. Therefore, among the urgent tasks are stable operation of the energy system, transparency of processes, restoration of trust and effective cooperation with international partners, attracting resources for repairs and restoration of damaged energy facilities. I will make every effort to cope with these challenges until the Government and the Verkhovna Rada decide on the candidacy of the new head of the Ministry," - Artem Nekrasov.

Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy19.11.25, 14:10 • 15452 views

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported the Prime Minister's submission to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. The dismissal of ministers was to take place on November 18.

On Tuesday, November 18, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk interrupted the parliament session on Tuesday. This happened due to the blocking of the rostrum with the demand for real personnel decisions.

On November 12, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a submission for the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine