Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk

Artem Nekrasov, First Deputy Minister, has been appointed as acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine. The government approved the corresponding order at its meeting today, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

"I realize the full weight of responsibility before the country and the industry. We have entered the active phase of the most difficult heating season in the history of Ukraine. Therefore, among the urgent tasks are stable operation of the energy system, transparency of processes, restoration of trust and effective cooperation with international partners, attracting resources for repairs and restoration of damaged energy facilities. I will make every effort to cope with these challenges until the Government and the Verkhovna Rada decide on the candidacy of the new head of the Ministry," - Artem Nekrasov.

Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported the Prime Minister's submission to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. The dismissal of ministers was to take place on November 18.

On Tuesday, November 18, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk interrupted the parliament session on Tuesday. This happened due to the blocking of the rostrum with the demand for real personnel decisions.

On November 12, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a submission for the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.