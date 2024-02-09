Oleksandr Porkhun will temporarily act as Minister of Veterans Affairs

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 58808 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115709 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121087 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163221 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164535 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266293 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176578 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166781 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148579 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236703 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 80825 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 58524 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 94332 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 55317 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 36106 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266293 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236703 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222173 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247628 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233886 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115709 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99256 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100358 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116905 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117575 views
Oleksandr Porkhun will temporarily act as Minister of Veterans Affairs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30209 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has temporarily entrusted Oleksandr Porkhun with the duties of Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Porkhun  will be temporarily acting Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. This decision was made today by the Cabinet of Ministers. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Oleksandr Porkhun is temporarily entrusted with the duties of the Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine

- Melnychuk wrote on social media.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Farid Safarov from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

 Porkhun  - the First Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, a retired Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, former commander of the 13th separate airmobile battalion of the 95th separate airmobile brigade. In 2015, he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star. 

Recall 

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Minister of Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor

