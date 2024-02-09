Oleksandr Porkhun will temporarily act as Minister of Veterans Affairs

Oleksandr Porkhun will be temporarily acting Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine. This decision was made today by the Cabinet of Ministers. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Oleksandr Porkhun is temporarily entrusted with the duties of the Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine - Melnychuk wrote on social media.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Farid Safarov from the post of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

Porkhun - the First Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, a retired Major of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, former commander of the 13th separate airmobile battalion of the 95th separate airmobile brigade. In 2015, he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Golden Star.

Recall

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Minister of Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina.