Government allocated UAH 1.5 billion for housing and purchase of housing for IDPs - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate UAH 1.5 billion in subventions to improve living conditions for internally displaced persons. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

We continue to work on improving the living conditions of internally displaced persons. The government has decided to allocate UAH 1.5 billion in subventions for the arrangement and purchase of housing. - the statement says.

According to her, one billion hryvnias will be used for the repair and re-equipment of temporary accommodation facilities. At the same time, 20% of the renovated premises must be adapted for the needs of people with disabilities and low-mobility groups.

Another UAH 500 million was provided for the purchase of houses in rural areas. The government is to approve the mechanism for this procedure within a month after the relevant resolution comes into force. Also, the subvention funds can be used to purchase building materials and modular houses to create towns in frontline regions.

Svyrydenko added that the financing of projects in frontline regions will be fully covered by the state budget. For other regions, a co-financing model was envisaged: 90% will be provided by the state, and 10% must be allocated by local budgets.

The government has allocated UAH 10 billion for the implementation of regional resilience plans