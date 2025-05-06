Gold prices rose to a two-week high

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 7412 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 24538 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 26571 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 34289 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 66622 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 40427 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 37648 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 56768 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 128440 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 201117 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Publications
Exclusives
The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 24521 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 66607 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 101937 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 201110 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 194662 views
Gold prices rose to a two-week high

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1956 views

Trump's tariff threats boosted demand for gold as a safe-haven asset, pushing prices to a two-week high. Attention is also focused on the Fed's interest rate decision.

Gold prices rose to a two-week high

Gold prices rose to a two-week high on Tuesday as threats of tariffs from US President Donald Trump boosted demand for a safe-haven asset, while the Federal Reserve's policy decision this week was also in focus, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $3,372.01 per ounce at 08:10 GMT (11:10 Kyiv time) after hitting its highest level since April 22 earlier in the session.

US gold futures rose 1.7% to $3,379.10.

"The structural factors that have supported gold in recent weeks are still present - trade tensions have not been removed, concerns about the dollar as a reserve currency remain," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"We still expect gold to test the $3,500 mark again this year," he said.

On Sunday, Trump announced the introduction of a 100% duty on films made abroad, but revealed few details about how such a levy would work.

On Monday, the US President said he intends to announce the introduction of pharmaceutical duties within the next two weeks.

Gold, which is used as a safe haven in times of political and financial uncertainty, reached an all-time high of $3,500.05 an ounce last month, boosted by central bank purchases, tariff war fears and strong investment demand.

Gold prices rose above $3,500 for the first time22.04.25, 18:11 • 6812 views

While the US Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates unchanged on Wednesday, comments from agency head Jerome Powell will be closely monitored to see how the central bank's rate will change.

"As the rate is expected to remain unchanged, attention will be focused on how policymakers assess the growing tariff risks and their implications for the rate forecast in the second half of the year," said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Traders are pricing in 75 basis points of rate easing this year, with the first move possible in July, LSEG data showed.

Spot silver rose 1.3% to $32.92 per ounce, platinum rose 1.7% to $975.75, and palladium rose 0.8% to $948.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

