Gold price nears a month low amid easing global tensions

Gold fell by more than 1% on Friday to its lowest level in almost a month due to easing geopolitical and trade tensions, and as investors awaited US inflation data for clues on the future trajectory of interest rates, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Spot gold lost 1.4% to $3282.68 per ounce by 10:55 GMT (13:55 Kyiv time), its lowest level since late May. Prices fell more than 2% this week and more than $200 from the record high reached in April.

US gold futures fell 1.6% to $3294.50.

The Iranian-Israeli ceasefire agreement, brokered earlier this week by US President Donald Trump, is still holding.

A White House official said on Thursday that the US had reached an agreement with China on how to accelerate the supply of rare earth metals to the US.

July 9 is the deadline for Trump's "mutual" tariffs, as countries rush to strike a deal.

"The loss of safe-haven demand means that, despite the latest dollar dip, gold has not benefited at all," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com.

Despite its reputation as a hedge against inflation and uncertainty, zero-yield bullion loses its appeal in an environment of high interest rates.

Spot silver fell 1.8% to $35.96. Platinum fell 5.9% to $1334.63, reaching its highest level since 2014. Palladium fell 1.2% to $1117.96.

The main reason for the rise in platinum price was likely the high discount to gold, which is apparently considered too expensive, according to a Commerzbank note.