Gold is getting more expensive, the dollar is weakening: investors are waiting for US-China talks and the Fed's decision

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 32059 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 67237 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 78485 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 131732 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 166376 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193166 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 106683 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 100803 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101706 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67509 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 40089 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 36668 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26143 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17592 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 13926 views
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 67206 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 78451 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193146 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 91600 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 114677 views
Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 13956 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17619 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26172 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 23463 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 41186 views
Gold is getting more expensive, the dollar is weakening: investors are waiting for US-China talks and the Fed's decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3524 views

Gold prices rose amid investor expectations regarding trade negotiations between the US and China and a meeting of the Federal Reserve System. Spot gold rose by 1.8% to $3,298.09.

Gold is getting more expensive, the dollar is weakening: investors are waiting for US-China talks and the Fed's decision

While investors await more details on trade talks between the US and China, as well as the results of the Federal Reserve meeting, gold prices have risen by more than 1%.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters and Boursorama.

Details

On Monday, gold prices rose:

  • spot gold rose 1.8% to $3,298.09
    • US gold futures rose nearly 2% to $3,306.50.

      According to Reuters, investors are eagerly awaiting more details on trade talks between the US and China. There are also hopes for the results of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting - the relevant discussion will take place this week.

      Comment

      The US dollar is slowing down, which is positive for gold. More and more investors are betting that the Fed will cut rates relatively soon after US GDP data last week came in lower than expected, and now, given what's happening with oil

      - explained Carlo Alberto De Casa, an external analyst at Swissquote.

      Reference

      The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged for the third consecutive time at its May meeting, despite growing political pressure to cut them.

      This refers to the target range of the Fed funds at 4.25%-4.50%.

      The Trump administration's trade policy has put the Fed in a difficult position and created a high degree of political uncertainty for financial markets, households and businesses.

      - writes Boursorama.

      Addition

      Recent comments by Fed Chairman Powell suggest that the Fed will "remain on hold" in the near future - even though President Trump is pushing for an immediate rate cut.

      Gold reached a record high amid concerns about the Fed after Trump's words22.04.25, 09:00 • 4591 view

      The Federal Agency for the performance of the functions of the central bank will assess the impact of tariffs on economic activity.

      Meanwhile, the US economy is likely to face a combination of weakening growth and rising inflation, analysts suggest.

      Recall

      Spot gold fell nearly 2% to $3222.66 an ounce, reaching a two-week low. The reason was signs of easing trade tensions and a stronger dollar.

      Stocks, dollar rise in price after Trump's retreat from statements about the Federal Reserve23.04.25, 13:12 • 7069 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      EconomyNews of the World
      United States dollar
      Federal Reserve
      Reuters
      Donald Trump
      China
      United States
