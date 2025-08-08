$41.460.15
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 22772 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 19087 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 17638 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 29914 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 18921 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
06:06 AM • 42519 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 48703 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 28559 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96339 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Gold breaks records after reports of US imposing import tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

US gold futures hit a record high, exceeding $3534.10, due to the imposition of tariffs on bullion imports. This caused a widening spread between futures and spot prices.

Gold breaks records after reports of US imposing import tariffs

US gold futures hit a record high on Friday after reports that Washington imposed tariffs on 1 kg gold bar imports, widening the spread between New York futures and spot prices, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

December US gold futures jumped 1% to $3489.40 after reaching a record $3534.10.

The spot gold price was virtually unchanged at $3399.22 per ounce as of 09:35 GMT (12:35 Kyiv time). Bullion has shown growth for the second consecutive week, adding about 1% since the beginning of the week.

The spread between futures and spot prices exceeded $100 after the Financial Times reported that the United States imposed tariffs on 1 kg gold bar imports, citing a letter from the country's Customs and Border Protection dated July 31.

The letter states that 1 kg and 100 ounce gold bars should be classified under a customs code subject to higher duties. As the newspaper notes, this move could seriously hit Switzerland, the world's largest refining center.

The last time the spread between futures and spot was observed was in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when disruptions in the transatlantic gold supply chain provoked similar disruptions.

"Tariffs will certainly disrupt gold trading, and Switzerland will bear the brunt. Premiums on physical gold are likely to increase, and this could lead to higher prices for consumers," said Zain Vauda, an analyst at MarketPulse (OANDA).

"This move could also create supply bottlenecks, which could lead to higher spot gold prices," he said.

US President Donald Trump's increase in import duties for dozens of countries came into effect on Thursday, forcing major trading partners such as Switzerland, Brazil, and India to hastily seek more favorable terms.

"I think we will see increased demand for safe-haven assets and increased uncertainty regarding the supply of gold in the US. Ahead of the weekend, I expect gold prices to remain high until the Trump administration releases more detailed information about the 39% tariff on kilogram gold bars," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, is also supported by expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.

Weak US employment data last week pushed CME Group's FedWatch tool to an 89% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in September.

Spot silver prices rose 0.1% to $38.34 per ounce, platinum fell 0.7% to $1324.89, and palladium declined 1% to $1139.40.

Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide05.08.25, 13:48 • 89945 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Financial Times
Reuters
Switzerland
Brazil
Donald Trump
India
United States