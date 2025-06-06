Silver and platinum have soared to multi-year highs

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM • 53384 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 109102 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 80497 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 82102 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 81971 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 63933 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 91493 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 64473 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50377 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67913 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
0m/s
78%
750mm
Popular news

A large-scale alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of combined shelling

June 5, 09:55 PM • 27510 views

Massive attack on Kyiv: there are casualties, a high-rise building was hit, debris fell in various areas

June 5, 10:50 PM • 20122 views

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

June 6, 01:00 AM • 32191 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

02:52 AM • 39381 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

03:23 AM • 13569 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 64334 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 150574 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 159114 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 217264 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 257934 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 109270 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 74393 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 118154 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 342962 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 183981 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Silver and platinum have soared to multi-year highs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

Silver and platinum are rising in price due to investor interest in industrial metals. The growth is supported by technical momentum and increased demand in India and China.

Silver and platinum have soared to multi-year highs

Silver continued to rise in price and traded at a 13-year peak, while platinum reached its highest level in the last two years, indicating growing investor interest in precious metals used in the industrial sector, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Spot silver rose on Friday after jumping 4.5% in the previous session. Platinum's growth continued, rising 1.7%, while gold also rose in price.

According to Nicky Shiels, Head of Metals Strategy at Geneva-based MKS PAMP SA, the rise in metal prices was driven by technical momentum, as well as improved fundamentals, with strong appetite for silver in India and a recovery in platinum demand in China, which fueled the growth.

Silver - and often platinum - usually trade alongside gold, which is considered a safe haven in times of geopolitical uncertainty. Gold has risen more than 40% in the last 12 months as the expansion of the US-led trade war has increased its security appeal, and central banks have maintained high levels of purchases.

While silver and platinum - up 19% and 13% respectively year-to-date through Thursday - have lagged behind the more expensive precious metal, they are also driven by the ebb and flow of industrial demand, the publication writes.

Silver is a key component of solar panels, and platinum is used in catalytic converters of internal combustion engines and laboratory equipment. Both markets are heading for a deficit this year after several years of demand exceeding supply.

Holding above $35 remains a "critical tipping point" for silver and, if sustained, should revive retail interest, Shiels said. A potential recovery in demand for platinum-backed exchange-traded funds could trigger a speculative rally, as persistent and high rental rates indicate the market is tightening, she said.

Investments in platinum ETFs are showing signs of growth and have grown by more than 3% since mid-May, according to data collected by Bloomberg. Inflows into silver-backed ETFs continued to grow from February, with investments up nearly 8%.

Palladium also benefited from rising positive sentiment in the precious metals complex, rising 1.4% on Friday. Gold rose 0.5% to $3368.87 an ounce as of 13:38 in Singapore and 2.4% for the week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.

Investors are eagerly awaiting a key U.S. jobs report due later Friday, after an unexpected jump in jobless claims that has increased bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates at least twice this year. Lower borrowing costs are generally beneficial to gold and other precious metals, as they do not earn interest.

Gold prices stabilized after easing duties between the US and China04.06.25, 11:05 • 2804 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Federal Reserve
Bloomberg L.P.
India
China
United States
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9