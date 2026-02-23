Global oil prices fall due to Trump's global tariffs

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
February 22, 07:57 PM • 11168 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 22252 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 27794 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 34930 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 35037 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 46263 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 52109 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 41937 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 67674 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 73110 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
97%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Policewoman Viktoria Shpylka, who died in the terrorist attack in Lviv, will be buried on February 25 in VolynFebruary 22, 06:25 PM • 4774 views
US Attorney General spoke with Trump about Mar-a-Lago intrusion and shootingFebruary 22, 07:13 PM • 6460 views
In Mexico, El Mencho cartel leader eliminated by security forces, riots break out in five statesFebruary 22, 07:41 PM • 18098 views
The Russian Embassy in South Korea displayed a propaganda banner and provoked a diplomatic scandal in SeoulFebruary 22, 09:44 PM • 7694 views
New York imposed a travel ban and canceled classes due to the most powerful snowstorm in a decade11:24 PM • 7764 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 84923 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 94709 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 102375 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 114362 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 152471 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Pope Francis
Elon Musk
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Lviv
Iran
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 41612 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 43532 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 43629 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 34742 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 37242 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Gold

Global oil prices fall due to Trump's global tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Oil prices are falling after the US announced a tariff increase on imports to 15%. This has heightened investor concerns about a slowdown in the global economy.

Global oil prices fall due to Trump's global tariffs
Photo: Reuters

The price of oil on international exchanges fell after the American administration announced a 15% increase in import tariffs. Such protectionist measures intensified investors' concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth and a corresponding reduction in fuel consumption worldwide. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The tariff decision offset the growing risk of military conflict between the US and Iran, which last week led to a more than 5% increase in Brent and West Texas Intermediate oil prices.

— energy market analysts note.

Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, settling at $71.31 a barrel, while US crude fell 50 cents to $65.98.

Oil prices rose due to Trump's ultimatum to Iran and the expiration of conflict resolution deadlines21.02.26, 00:38 • 7294 views

Markets reacted to the US President's Saturday statement about raising the temporary tariff from 10% to the legally allowed maximum of 15%. This step was the White House's response to the US Supreme Court's decision, which had earlier canceled the previous tariff program, forcing the administration to seek new ways to restrict imports.

The new US tariff policy has become a more significant factor for pricing than geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Despite the threat of a large-scale conflict with Iran, which traditionally stimulates an increase in raw material prices, investors are currently more focused on the risks of a global recession.

Economists predict that higher duties could lead to a decrease in international trade volumes, which will inevitably hit oil demand from large industrial centers and transport companies.

Chinese refiners buy Russian oil instead of India in February at discounts - Bloomberg20.02.26, 17:26 • 8645 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Brent Crude
Supreme Court of the United States
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Iran