A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 16583 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
February 16, 04:45 PM • 27160 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 22853 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
February 16, 01:44 PM • 36288 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
February 16, 12:57 PM • 29070 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
February 16, 11:42 AM • 49971 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 26817 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29788 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35737 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian markets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

On February 17, global gold prices fell by 1% to $4948 per ounce. This happened due to a stronger dollar and low liquidity in Asian markets.

Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian markets

On Tuesday, February 17, gold prices showed negative dynamics, losing about 1% of their value against the backdrop of a strengthening American currency. The price decrease occurred amid low market liquidity, as key financial centers in Asia, including China, Hong Kong, and Singapore, remain closed due to the celebration of the Lunar New Year. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The main driver of the decline was the strengthening of the dollar index by 0.2%, which caused the spot price of gold to drop to around $4948 per ounce.

Gold firmly above $5,000 amid Fed rate cut expectations11.02.26, 06:11 • 4983 views

In addition to the currency factor, the market was affected by the absence of new growth incentives after the release of mixed inflation data in the US last Friday. Analysts note that the current decline is also due to profit-taking by traders after the recent rally, which pushed prices to historical highs in early 2026.

Forecasts and investor expectations

Gold lost some of its positions due to low liquidity during holidays in Asia and the absence of fresh catalysts for growth. For a renewed assault on the $6000 mark, the dollar will need to return to a downward trend

— noted Tim Waterer, chief analyst at KCM.

Despite the current correction, the market remains in anxious anticipation of the publication of the minutes from the latest meeting of the US Federal Reserve and GDP data, which are expected later this week. These documents should provide clearer signals regarding the timing of future interest rate cuts, which is a critical factor for assets that do not yield interest income.

Currently, most market participants predict the first rate cut in June or July, which could potentially return gold to an upward trend.

Gold prices stabilized above $5,000 per ounce after February fluctuations16.02.26, 05:20 • 4426 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Gold
Federal Reserve
Reuters
Hong Kong
Singapore
China
United States