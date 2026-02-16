Gold prices stabilized above $5,000 per ounce after February fluctuations

Gold prices showed a slight decline at the beginning of the week, as traders resorted to profit-taking after the metal again crossed the $5,000 per ounce mark. Moderate US inflation data, which showed a consumer price index increase of only 0.2% in January, eased investor fears. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The current price of $5026 per ounce was established after an extremely volatile period: in late January, gold reached an all-time high of $5595, followed by a sharp collapse below $4500.

Gold quotes decline amid profit-taking after historical peak

Currently, the market is trying to find a balance, while trading activity has slightly decreased due to the Lunar New Year celebrations in China, which is one of the largest consumers of the metal.

Analysts' forecasts and strategic expectations for 2026

Despite short-term pullbacks, leading banking institutions, including ANZ Group and Goldman Sachs, remain optimistic about the asset's future dynamics.

Analysts expect that by the end of the second quarter, the price could reach $5800 per ounce, as fundamental factors - geopolitical tensions, distrust of traditional currencies, and massive purchases by central banks - remain unchanged.

As of 7:40 AM in Singapore, spot gold prices fell 0.3% to $5,026.96 per ounce. Silver fell 1.1% to $76.54 per ounce.

