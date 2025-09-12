Girls signed the "18-24" contract with the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade for the first time

For the first time, girls have signed an "18-24" contract and will serve as unmanned systems operators in the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Koshovyi Otaman Ivan Sirko. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

For the first time, girls signed an "18-24" contract with the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Koshovyi Otaman Ivan Sirko – they will serve as UAV operators. - the statement reads.

It is noted that this is the seventh recruitment of contract soldiers under the "18-24" program who have taken an oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people in this unit.

Recall

On February 11, the Ministry of Defense launched the "Contract 18-24" project for Ukrainians aged 18-24 with payments up to UAH 1 million: UAH 200,000 will be paid immediately, and the remaining UAH 800,000 during service. The possibility of receiving additional financial support up to UAH 120,000 is also provided. Participants will receive enhanced training according to NATO standards, preferential mortgages, and social guarantees.