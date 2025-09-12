$41.310.10
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
02:30 PM • 12524 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 18890 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 26369 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 24605 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 22076 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 31527 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 19826 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 17369 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 40524 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Girls signed the "18-24" contract with the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The girls signed the "18-24" contract with the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Koshovyi Otaman Ivan Sirko for the first time. They will serve as unmanned systems operators, joining the seventh group of contractors under this program.

Girls signed the "18-24" contract with the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade for the first time

For the first time, girls have signed an "18-24" contract and will serve as unmanned systems operators in the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Koshovyi Otaman Ivan Sirko. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

For the first time, girls signed an "18-24" contract with the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Koshovyi Otaman Ivan Sirko – they will serve as UAV operators.

- the statement reads.

It is noted that this is the seventh recruitment of contract soldiers under the "18-24" program who have taken an oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people in this unit.

Recall

On February 11, the Ministry of Defense launched the "Contract 18-24" project for Ukrainians aged 18-24 with payments up to UAH 1 million: UAH 200,000 will be paid immediately, and the remaining UAH 800,000 during service. The possibility of receiving additional financial support up to UAH 120,000 is also provided. Participants will receive enhanced training according to NATO standards, preferential mortgages, and social guarantees.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
Ukraine