"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viral

18-year-old Aniya Saint-Surin became famous online after she stood up for Billie Eilish during the singer's concert in Miami on October 9, when a spectator pulled her arm. The incident occurred as Eilish walked through the crowd, greeting fans. The man who grabbed the singer was ejected from the concert, and no criminal charges were filed. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

I just saw her get swallowed (by the crowd - ed.) down there – Saint-Surin told TODAY.com.

She approached the offender and said, "Oh, so you want to touch people? Now it's between us."

She posted a video of the moment on social media on October 14, after which she earned the nickname "the girl in the red bandana."

Her TikTok account rapidly grew from 60 to about 700,000 followers. Billie's older brother, singer FINNEAS, posted on Instagram: "The girl in the red bandana from last night's show rocks."

Saint-Surin attended two more Eilish concerts, where the singer noticed her from the other side of the barricades and gave her merchandise and a note as a sign of gratitude.

Mom definitely raised me right, didn't she – Aniya noted, explaining her reaction to the disrespectful behavior during the concert.

