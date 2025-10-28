"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viral

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
04:50 PM • 11386 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 11706 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 18991 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 36884 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 26569 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 23644 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 20028 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16421 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 44157 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 31530 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
77%
743mm
Popular news
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhotoOctober 28, 07:51 AM • 17655 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 34866 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 32604 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideoOctober 28, 10:32 AM • 16068 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 20931 views
Publications
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?04:50 PM • 11406 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 21388 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 33067 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 36901 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 44165 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Musician
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
Germany
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhoto05:10 PM • 2462 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 10000 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 9870 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 35246 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 44165 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viral

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2476 views

18-year-old Aniya Saint-Surin rose to fame after defending Billie Eilish at a Miami concert on October 9, when an audience member tugged the singer's arm. Her TikTok account skyrocketed, and Billie Eilish gifted her merch and a note in gratitude.

"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viral

18-year-old Aniya Saint-Surin became famous online after she stood up for Billie Eilish during the singer's concert in Miami on October 9, when a spectator pulled her arm. The incident occurred as Eilish walked through the crowd, greeting fans. The man who grabbed the singer was ejected from the concert, and no criminal charges were filed. This was reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

I just saw her get swallowed (by the crowd - ed.) down there 

– Saint-Surin told TODAY.com. 

She approached the offender and said, "Oh, so you want to touch people? Now it's between us."

She posted a video of the moment on social media on October 14, after which she earned the nickname "the girl in the red bandana."

Her TikTok account rapidly grew from 60 to about 700,000 followers. Billie's older brother, singer FINNEAS, posted on Instagram: "The girl in the red bandana from last night's show rocks."

Saint-Surin attended two more Eilish concerts, where the singer noticed her from the other side of the barricades and gave her merchandise and a note as a sign of gratitude.

Mom definitely raised me right, didn't she 

– Aniya noted, explaining her reaction to the disrespectful behavior during the concert.

Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help27.10.25, 21:31 • 38165 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews from social networksUNN Lite
Musician
Trend
Social network
Skirmishes
Bloggers