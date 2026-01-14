$43.180.08
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 2740 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 5626 views
The Rada appointed Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 6226 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 10844 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 7556 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 10003 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 5140 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 9678 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10867 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
Publications
Exclusives
GGBET - new title partner of the Basketball Federation of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The joint work will focus on the development of basketball, new content initiatives, and strengthening communication around the teams.

GGBET - new title partner of the Basketball Federation of Ukraine

The betting brand GGBET and the Basketball Federation of Ukraine (FBU) have agreed on a title partnership. Together, the partners will work to ensure that Ukrainian basketball receives more attention from viewers and media, and that fans get more engaging content.

Basketball remains one of the most beloved sports for Ukrainian fans. As part of the partnership, GGBET and FBU plan to launch a series of creative initiatives in digital channels, special projects, and interactive content that will help fans get even closer to the teams and players.

"For us, this partnership is about systematic support for Ukrainian sports and expanding our audience. It is important for us to work with different segments of fans, and basketball is ideally suited for this. It is an emotional, fast, and very 'live' sport that deserves modern communication. It is important for us to comprehensively strengthen this direction: from integrations in the championship to partnerships with national teams. Together with the FBU, we want to create content that will be interesting to fans, noticeable in the media, and will work to popularize basketball," said Serhii Mishchenko, CEO of GGBET.

The FBU emphasizes that the partnership with GGBET will help expand communication, tell more about basketball, and keep the focus on the needs of the teams.

"Our task is for basketball in Ukraine to develop and remain visible to fans, media, and partners. During the war, supporting sports and teams takes on special significance. The start of the title partnership with GGBET is an opportunity for us to launch strong joint projects that will bring even more attention and energy to Ukrainian basketball," commented Mykhailo Brodsky, President of the Basketball Federation of Ukraine. 

In the near future, the first announcements of joint initiatives and formats will appear on GGBET and FBU social media. 

____

21+

Advertisement

PARTICIPATION IN GAMBLING MAY CAUSE GAMBLING ADDICTION. ADHERE TO THE RULES (PRINCIPLES) OF RESPONSIBLE GAMING.

GGBET operates in accordance with licenses dated August 23, 2023, issued in accordance with CRAIL decisions No. 128 and No. 129 dated August 8, 2023.

Lilia Podolyak

