"Get out to Russia. Go home": Zelenskyy spoke about Russians on money from non-sanctioned Russian assets in the US and Europe

US President Donald Trump can impose sanctions on all, including nuclear, energy of the Russian Federation, and this will be a serious signal for Europeans, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday on social networks, also speaking about Russians on money from non-sanctioned assets of the Russian Federation in the US and Europe, writes UNN.

"Full sanctions mean full. President Trump took decisive steps by imposing sanctions against "Lukoil" and "Rosneft". We are grateful to him. He can impose sanctions on all their energy, including nuclear energy. And this will be a serious signal for Europeans," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized: "Europeans have done a lot."

"But they have not yet imposed sanctions against Russian nuclear energy, "Rosatom", individuals and their relatives, their children, who live on this money in Europe, in the United States, who pay for their studies in European universities from these profits, who own real estate in the United States. A large amount of real estate. They financially support children and relatives all over the world," Zelenskyy noted.

And he pointed out: "Get out to Russia. Go home. You don't respect anyone in the US. You don't respect the rules. You don't respect democracy. You don't respect Ukraine or Europe. Go home."

