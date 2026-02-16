"Get out to Russia. Go home": Zelenskyy spoke about Russians on money from non-sanctioned Russian assets in the US and Europe

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
09:37 AM • 1644 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
06:15 AM • 10902 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 20482 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 27162 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 54134 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 45873 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 36885 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 34285 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 73767 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 52702 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
79%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The global economy is in a blind spot due to the rapid growth of opaque private marketsFebruary 16, 12:40 AM • 9110 views
India successfully tested the Agni-P ballistic missile on a railway platform, similar to "Oreshnik"PhotoFebruary 16, 01:27 AM • 6544 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 15055 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhoto06:36 AM • 10331 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideo07:18 AM • 4118 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 54134 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 109491 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 168285 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 97254 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 113837 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Timur Mindich
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
China
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 15173 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 21759 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 30058 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 28527 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 31287 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)

"Get out to Russia. Go home": Zelenskyy spoke about Russians on money from non-sanctioned Russian assets in the US and Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 786 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Donald Trump could impose sanctions against Russia's entire energy sector. This would be a serious signal for Europeans who have not yet sanctioned Russian nuclear energy.

"Get out to Russia. Go home": Zelenskyy spoke about Russians on money from non-sanctioned Russian assets in the US and Europe

US President Donald Trump can impose sanctions on all, including nuclear, energy of the Russian Federation, and this will be a serious signal for Europeans, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday on social networks, also speaking about Russians on money from non-sanctioned assets of the Russian Federation in the US and Europe, writes UNN.

Details

"Full sanctions mean full. President Trump took decisive steps by imposing sanctions against "Lukoil" and "Rosneft". We are grateful to him. He can impose sanctions on all their energy, including nuclear energy. And this will be a serious signal for Europeans," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized: "Europeans have done a lot."

"But they have not yet imposed sanctions against Russian nuclear energy, "Rosatom", individuals and their relatives, their children, who live on this money in Europe, in the United States, who pay for their studies in European universities from these profits, who own real estate in the United States. A large amount of real estate. They financially support children and relatives all over the world," Zelenskyy noted.

And he pointed out: "Get out to Russia. Go home. You don't respect anyone in the US. You don't respect the rules. You don't respect democracy. You don't respect Ukraine or Europe. Go home."

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Real estate
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine