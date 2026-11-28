Croatia’s High Criminal Court overturned an earlier decision to extradite to Germany a diver suspected of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September 2022. Yle reported this, citing the Ukrainian law firm representing the suspect, UNN writes.

Details

Croatian law enforcement detained the man in August 2026 on the basis of a European arrest warrant issued by Germany.

German investigators suspect the diver of taking part in a covert operation that resulted in explosions on gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September 2022.

Croatian court changes its previous decision

In September, a Croatian court approved the suspect’s transfer to German law enforcement. At the same time, the man himself asked the Croatian authorities to grant him political asylum.

However, on November 27, it became known that Croatia’s High Criminal Court had overturned the extradition decision.

The reasons for the decision and the suspect’s subsequent procedural status were not specified in the report.

A court in Germany denied the operators of the Nord Stream pipelines access to the case concerning the explosions on the gas pipelines