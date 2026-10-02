A court in Germany denied the operators of the Nord Stream pipelines access to the case concerning the explosions on the gas pipelines

$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
12:27 PM • 9960 views
The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners
12:14 PM • 10630 views
The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition
10:21 AM • 14980 views
EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine and emphasized reforms for further payments - Zelenskyy responded
08:33 AM • 19432 views
Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT
Exclusive
08:25 AM • 17750 views
Regular power outages in Ukraine — will there be a blackout this year?
08:09 AM • 15244 views
Ukraine submitted law on national minorities, Hungary approved it: more achieved than under the Orbán government in 10 years
October 2, 06:52 AM • 19715 views
Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT
October 2, 06:37 AM • 17300 views
Trump administration is redirecting aid under the Ukraine law to Latin America - WP
October 2, 05:55 AM • 16006 views
Kyiv continues to be attacked by Russians: there is one dead and injured people, traffic on the bridges has been restrictedPhoto
October 2, 03:07 AM • 23145 views
The enemy has struck the Southern Bridge in Kyiv again
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2.7m/s
36%
759mm
Popular news
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 27383 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhoto08:07 AM • 31598 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideo08:29 AM • 21449 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old son10:25 AM • 13778 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for it10:40 AM • 15096 views
Publications
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures12:36 PM • 6890 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for it10:40 AM • 15097 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhoto08:07 AM • 31603 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 27385 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 57070 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Kanye West
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Russia, Kanye West’s sold-out concerts were canceled due to complaints about the show and the “glorification of Hitler”01:15 PM • 1734 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old son10:25 AM • 13794 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideo08:29 AM • 21462 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhoto08:07 AM • 31612 views
In celebration of selling 50 million copies, the Metro 2033 and Last Light series will receive a major updatePhotoOctober 1, 04:41 PM • 36171 views
Actual
Film
Heating
Starlink
Technology
El País

A court in Germany denied the operators of the Nord Stream pipelines access to the case concerning the explosions on the gas pipelines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

Nord Stream AG and Nord Stream 2 AG were not admitted to the proceedings as injured parties. The court in Hamburg will hear the sabotage case on October 14.

A court in Germany denied the operators of the Nord Stream pipelines access to the case concerning the explosions on the gas pipelines

The operator Nord Stream AG and the company Nord Stream 2 AG will not be able to act as injured parties with the rights of the prosecution in the proceedings concerning the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines for now. The Higher Regional Court of Hamburg made this ruling. Bild reports, writes UNN.

Details

The court found that the companies had suffered losses as a result of the explosions, but saw no grounds for their participation in the proceedings as injured parties supporting the prosecution. The claimed losses, amounting to hundreds of millions of euros, were not deemed existential by the court: these are companies backed by multibillion-euro investments in the pipelines.

The court separately emphasized that the task of criminal proceedings is to establish whether the accused committed a crime. The court does not intend to examine the entire history surrounding Nord Stream within these proceedings, identify other possible perpetrators, or lay the groundwork for future compensation claims.

London court refused compensation to the operator of "Nord Streams" for the sabotage of gas pipelines07.07.26, 05:36 • 4232 views

If accusations are made against the companies themselves during the proceedings, they will be able to reapply to participate in the proceedings as injured parties.

The controlling stake in Nord Stream AG belongs to Russia's Gazprom, while Nord Stream 2 AG is fully under its control. Charges have already been brought against an alleged participant in the sabotage, a Ukrainian citizen; another suspect was previously detained abroad. Both deny involvement. The trial itself in Hamburg is scheduled to begin on October 14.

Sabotage of "Nord Stream": Croatian court allows extradition of Ukrainian to Germany24.09.26, 16:53 • 6936 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Explosions
Gazprom
Bild
Hamburg
Germany
Ukraine