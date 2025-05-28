Germany will do everything possible to prevent Nord Stream-2 from operating - Merz

Germany will do everything possible to prevent the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline from operating. Pressure on Russia will also be increased to weaken its war machine, Merz said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, UNN reports.

Details

I speak on behalf of Germany: we will do everything to ensure that Nord Stream-2 does not work - said Merz.

He also added that Germany will increase pressure on Russia to weaken its war machine and take the path of negotiations.

We will increase pressure on Russia. We are doing this to weaken Moscow's war machine. We are doing this to pave the way for negotiations - the Chancellor emphasized.

Supplement

The President's Office reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met for a meeting in Berlin, the topics of negotiations are defense support for Ukraine, including air defense, shells, weapons production in Ukraine and cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries, as well as sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Friedrich Merz in Berlin. An official meeting ceremony took place with delegations and an orchestra that performed the anthems of both countries.