Germany will continue military aid to Ukraine even without the US - Minister of Defense

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 7392 views

April 27, 07:17 PM • 13057 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 22318 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 51016 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 96357 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 88439 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 64744 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 130084 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 66806 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52033 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Tags
Authors
"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

April 27, 09:18 PM • 14561 views

Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters

April 27, 09:35 PM • 12476 views

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

April 27, 09:58 PM • 12782 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 8582 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 10853 views
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 7392 views

Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 130084 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 107675 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 136416 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 186727 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Germany will continue military aid to Ukraine even without the US - Minister of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Boris Pistorius assured Ukraine of further support from Germany. The Minister of Defense emphasized that Ukraine's defeat would be a threat to NATO and peace in Europe.

Acting and likely future German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius assured Ukraine of further military assistance from Germany - even if support from the United States is terminated, reports tagesschau, writes UNN.

Details

He stressed that this is clearly stated in the coalition agreement.

"If Ukraine falls, if Putin wins this war in the sense that he occupies Ukraine, even most of it, it will be the maximum threat to NATO territory and, by the way, also to neighboring countries such as Moldova and Georgia," Pistorius said. Everyone should be clear: "It's not just about solidarity with Ukraine, it's about our security and peace in Europe."

According to Pistorius, Ukraine knows that a stable, credible agreement on a ceasefire or peaceful settlement "may also lead or will lead to territorial concessions." "He himself would not tie them to territorial boundaries. Rather, they should ultimately be proportionate to future security guarantees," the publication indicates.

"It's like a surrender": German Defense Minister criticizes Trump's proposal on Ukraine27.04.25, 23:06 • 14574 views

Although the coalition agreement provides for further support for Ukraine, a return to military conscription in the country is not currently planned. "Because there are not enough opportunities to recruit an entire class of young men," Pistorius said. There are no barracks or instructors, and there is a lack of money so far.

However, infrastructure development plans have long been "turned upside down," the publication writes. Pistorius, among other things, pointed to new approaches to infrastructure, procurement and financing. "All this is prepared and implemented," he said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Europe
Germany
Ukraine
Moldova
Georgia
