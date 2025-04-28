Acting and likely future German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius assured Ukraine of further military assistance from Germany - even if support from the United States is terminated, reports tagesschau, writes UNN.

Details

He stressed that this is clearly stated in the coalition agreement.

"If Ukraine falls, if Putin wins this war in the sense that he occupies Ukraine, even most of it, it will be the maximum threat to NATO territory and, by the way, also to neighboring countries such as Moldova and Georgia," Pistorius said. Everyone should be clear: "It's not just about solidarity with Ukraine, it's about our security and peace in Europe."

According to Pistorius, Ukraine knows that a stable, credible agreement on a ceasefire or peaceful settlement "may also lead or will lead to territorial concessions." "He himself would not tie them to territorial boundaries. Rather, they should ultimately be proportionate to future security guarantees," the publication indicates.

Although the coalition agreement provides for further support for Ukraine, a return to military conscription in the country is not currently planned. "Because there are not enough opportunities to recruit an entire class of young men," Pistorius said. There are no barracks or instructors, and there is a lack of money so far.

However, infrastructure development plans have long been "turned upside down," the publication writes. Pistorius, among other things, pointed to new approaches to infrastructure, procurement and financing. "All this is prepared and implemented," he said.