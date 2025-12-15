Germany to grant asylum to released Belarusian opposition figures Kolesnikova and Babaryka - Interior Minister

Germany will offer asylum to two representatives of the Belarusian opposition - Maria Kalesnikava and Viktar Babaryka, who were released from prison last weekend. This was stated by Federal Minister of the Interior Alexander Dobrindt on the ARD program "Bericht aus Berlin", as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the minister, Berlin is ready to accept political figures who have become symbols of resistance to Lukashenka's regime.

And so today we will welcome two prominent opposition politicians who were in prison - he emphasized.

Recall

The day before, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka released opposition figure Maria Kalesnikava and Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski from prison. In total, Belarus released 123 political prisoners, including Viktar Babaryka and Maksim Znak.

Glad that people are finally free: Zelenskyy spoke with Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kalesnikava