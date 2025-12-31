$42.390.17
Germany shares Ukraine's concerns about possible escalation by Russia after accusations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

The German government shares Ukraine's concern that Russia's claims of an alleged drone attack on the president's residence could be used for escalation. President Zelenskyy rejected the accusations, and the Kremlin threatens to strengthen its negotiating position.

Germany shares Ukraine's concerns about possible escalation by Russia after accusations

The German government stated that it shares Ukraine's concern that Russia's statements about an alleged drone "attack" on the Russian president's residence could be used as a pretext for further escalation, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The German government noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russia's claims and warned that Moscow could use these accusations for its own purposes.

"We share this concern," said a German government spokesman, quoted by Reuters.

Addition

The Kremlin threatened to strengthen its negotiating position after accusing Ukraine of an alleged attack.

"It is for this reason that the Russians invented the mystification about the attack on the residence" - MFA on statements about "Russia's tougher negotiating position"30.12.25, 16:51 • 3240 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine