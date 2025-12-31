Germany shares Ukraine's concerns about possible escalation by Russia after accusations
Kyiv • UNN
The German government shares Ukraine's concern that Russia's claims of an alleged drone attack on the president's residence could be used for escalation. President Zelenskyy rejected the accusations, and the Kremlin threatens to strengthen its negotiating position.
The German government stated that it shares Ukraine's concern that Russia's statements about an alleged drone "attack" on the Russian president's residence could be used as a pretext for further escalation, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.
Details
The German government noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russia's claims and warned that Moscow could use these accusations for its own purposes.
"We share this concern," said a German government spokesman, quoted by Reuters.
Addition
The Kremlin threatened to strengthen its negotiating position after accusing Ukraine of an alleged attack.
