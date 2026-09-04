Germany may provide Ukraine with target coordinates in Russia - Der Spiegel

The Federal Republic of Germany may begin providing Ukraine with target coordinates for strikes against the Russian Federation. Friedrich Merz’s government is considering such a possibility in response to the drone incident at Leipzig Airport, Der Spiegel reports, as UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, Berlin wants to provide Ukraine with more military support: as early as September, Kyiv will receive thousands of attack drones, as well as interceptor missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems.

In addition, in the autumn, the Bundestag plans to adopt an intelligence law that will allow German intelligence services to penetrate the computers and servers of malicious actors and interfere with supply chains for smuggled components destined for hostile states.

In particularly dangerous situations, BND agents will even be able to hack the IT systems of drone factories or chemical weapons laboratories in order to sabotage production, as well as destroy servers used for Russian disinformation campaigns, the publication says.

Additionally

At the beginning of August, a drone with a detonator was found at Leipzig Airport near a Ukrainian Antonov aircraft.

Later, the German authorities stated that they were investigating the incident as a possible act of sabotage, while the interior minister called it a hybrid attack.

In addition, it was reported that U.S. intelligence determined that the drone found at Leipzig/Halle Airport near the Ukrainian An-124 belonged to Russia.

Reminder

Germany directly accused Russia of organizing the drone attack on Leipzig Airport on the night of August 5. Berlin will strengthen border controls for Russian citizens entering the country.