Germany is studying the possibility of a repeat vote for chancellor on Tuesday

In Germany, legal experts are examining whether a second round of voting on the election of the German Chancellor is possible on Tuesday after conservative leader Friedrich Merz failed to win an absolute majority in the first round, a shocking result, dpa reports, writes UNN.

Details

Merz's new coalition of his Christian Democrats (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU), which operates only in Bavaria, and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) is seeking advice on the matter, party sources said.

According to initial assessments by the German President's Office, the Bundestag Administration and the Ministry of Justice, a revote is possible on Tuesday under constitutional law.

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the SPD are currently negotiating with the opposition "Greens" and "Left" to determine the course of events.

CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn said that coalition partners have already decided to nominate Merz again for the post of Chancellor in the second round of voting.

Addition

Earlier, Merz received 310 votes in the Bundestag out of 630 seats, the lower house of parliament, six votes short of the required majority.

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany