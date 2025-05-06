Germany is studying the possibility of a repeat vote for chancellor on Tuesday

$41.600.11
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16086 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 21853 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52294 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41264 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47615 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 87838 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47055 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40594 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57658 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130870 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Germany is studying the possibility of a repeat vote for chancellor on Tuesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2416 views

Experts are studying whether a second round of elections for the German chancellor is possible after Friedrich Merz failed to win a majority in the first round. A repeat vote is possible according to constitutional law.

Germany is studying the possibility of a repeat vote for chancellor on Tuesday

In Germany, legal experts are examining whether a second round of voting on the election of the German Chancellor is possible on Tuesday after conservative leader Friedrich Merz failed to win an absolute majority in the first round, a shocking result, dpa reports, writes UNN.

Details

Merz's new coalition of his Christian Democrats (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU), which operates only in Bavaria, and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) is seeking advice on the matter, party sources said.

According to initial assessments by the German President's Office, the Bundestag Administration and the Ministry of Justice, a revote is possible on Tuesday under constitutional law.

The conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the SPD are currently negotiating with the opposition "Greens" and "Left" to determine the course of events.

CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn said that coalition partners have already decided to nominate Merz again for the post of Chancellor in the second round of voting.

Addition

Earlier, Merz received 310 votes in the Bundestag out of 630 seats, the lower house of parliament, six votes short of the required majority.

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany 06.05.25, 11:22 • 38406 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
Social Democratic Party of Germany
Friedrich Merz
Germany
