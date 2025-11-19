Germany extradited a member of a drug organization involved in international smuggling to Ukraine - Prosecutor General's Office
Kyiv • UNN
The man was part of a group that manufactured and sold PVP, 4-MMC, amphetamine, and also smuggled drugs into the EU.
The Federal Republic of Germany has extradited to Ukraine a member of a drug organization involved in international smuggling. The man is suspected of committing serious crimes as part of an organized criminal group, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
Details
The person involved is a citizen of Ukraine: according to the investigation, he was a member of a criminal organization that included individual law enforcement officers. The group was engaged in the production and sale of large batches of PVP, 4-MMC, and amphetamine, and also organized channels for drug smuggling to EU countries.
During the investigative actions, more than 300 kg of prohibited substances were discovered and seized. Other members of the syndicate were also detained, including a law enforcement officer. In January 2025, an indictment against them was already sent to court.
The extradited Ukrainian was notified of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- Part 2 of Art. 255 (Creation, leadership of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it);
- Part 4 of Art. 28 (Committing a crime by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal organization);
- Part 3 of Art. 307 (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues).
Currently, the detainee is in custody and faces a long prison sentence.
