Germany considers providing cruise missiles to UK, France to arm Ukraine - Bloomberg

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 63787 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108058 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137090 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135549 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175161 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171229 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281081 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178168 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167158 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148812 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103151 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102902 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104909 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 74168 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 47796 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 63795 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281081 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248973 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259466 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 33901 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137074 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106028 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106031 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122188 views
Germany considers providing cruise missiles to UK, France to arm Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 125234 views

Germany is reportedly negotiating the supply of long-range cruise missiles to the UK and France, which will in turn arm Ukraine with their own versions, amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that he was not aware of any such talks.

Germany is studying the possibility of concluding an exchange agreement under which it will supply long-range cruise missiles to the UK and France so that they can arm Ukraine with their versions of these weapons. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

According to a person familiar with the deal, which was first reported by the German news agency DPA and the newspaper Handelsblatt, negotiations on the plan proposed by the UK are ongoing.

There are still a number of technical and logistical issues that need to be resolved, added the person, who wished to remain anonymous while discussing the confidential planning.

Context

Recently, the media reported that Germany is considering a possible exchange agreement under which it would supply long-range cruise missiles to the UK and France so that they could arm Ukraine with their own versions of the weapons.

It should be noted that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday that he was not aware of any such talks. In an interview with Bild, Welt TV and Politico, he emphasized that if officials in Scholz's office are discussing the plan, they will have to determine "whether it is viable or not.

The UK Ministry of Defense neither denied nor confirmed the negotiations on such an exchange.

"The United Kingdom and our partners, including Germany, continue to work together to equip Ukraine as best we can to defend its sovereign territory," said the spokesman.

"We do not need Taurus to attack Moscow" - Kuleba24.01.24, 09:42 • 33613 views

In recent weeks, Scholz has repeatedly called on European allies to send more weapons to Ukraine, arguing that Germany has provided more than half of all military aid coming from the EU.

"I am very annoyed that I have to constantly face criticism in Germany that the government is doing too little and is too indecisive. ... But we are doing more than all other EU countries, much more," Scholz said in an interview with the weekly Die Zeit on Wednesday.

Scholz: European countries should do more to support Ukraine25.01.24, 10:55 • 33490 views

Reference

The Taurus cruise missile is one of the most advanced missiles in the Bundeswehr Air Force. They are capable of hitting targets at distances of up to 500 kilometers, even from high altitudes and distances, and, in particular, of destroying bunkers. In early October, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz decided not to send these weapons to Ukraine for the time being.

According to many experts, this is due to fears that Ukraine could use the Taurus to strike at Russian territory or to destroy the Crimean bridge, which is strategically important for Russian troops.

German company Taurus assures that it will quickly replenish its stock of missiles if supplied to Kyiv20.01.24, 21:09 • 45948 views

Recall

On January 2, after another shelling by the Russian Federation, the Bundestag again called for Ukraine to receive Taurus missiles. However, members of the German parliament did not support the opposition's motion to demand that the government provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles

It is noted that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refused to send Germany's bunker-busting Taurus directly to the government in Kyiv because he fears that the missiles, which can hit targets over 500 kilometers (311 miles) away, could be used to attack Moscow. 

Supplying them to the UK and France will mean that they will be able to send more of the similar Storm Shadow and Scalp missiles , which have a shorter range of about 250 kilometers.

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsTechnologies

Contact us about advertising