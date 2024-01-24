"We do not need Taurus to attack Moscow" - Kuleba

Kyiv needs Taurus cruise missiles to destroy Russian military infrastructure behind the front line in Ukraine. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Bild, according to UNN.

Despite the decision of the German Bundestag not to support the call to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Kuleba does not lose hope that he will be able to convince the German government.

"We will never surrender!" Negotiations with the German government are ongoing: "Everything depends on political circumstances, actual needs and requirements of the front line," Kuleba said.

The minister reiterated that Ukraine does not need Taurus to attack Russian territory.

We do not need Taurus to attack Moscow. We do not need the long-range missiles provided by our Western partners to attack Moscow or any other part of Russia's territory. We need Taurus to destroy the Russian military infrastructure behind the front line in Ukraine - said the Foreign Minister.

Kuleba emphasized that he has no reason to doubt the commitment of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to Ukraine. But he also said: "The best way to ensure the security of Germany and other European countries is to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to defeat Russia and liberate Ukrainian territories.

Members of the German parliament did not support the opposition's motion to demand that the government transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine.