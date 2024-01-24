"We do not need Taurus to attack Moscow" - Kuleba

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 8399 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 28641 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 24799 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 30233 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 110698 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116900 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148384 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142705 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179137 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172784 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 63564 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 74171 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100799 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 63637 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 39071 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 28658 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 110698 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288695 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255511 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240506 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 8529 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100823 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148397 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109091 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108921 views
"We do not need Taurus to attack Moscow" - Kuleba

"We do not need Taurus to attack Moscow" - Kuleba

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33616 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine needs Taurus cruise missiles not to attack Moscow or any part of Russia, but to destroy Russian military infrastructure behind the front line on Ukrainian territory. Despite Germany's decision against the transfer of the missiles, discussions on this issue are still ongoing.

Kyiv needs Taurus cruise missiles to destroy Russian military infrastructure behind the front line in Ukraine. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Bild, according to UNN.

Details

Despite the decision of the German Bundestag not to support the call to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Kuleba does not lose hope that he will be able to convince the German government.

 "We will never surrender!" Negotiations with the German government are ongoing: "Everything depends on political circumstances, actual needs and requirements of the front line," Kuleba said.

The minister reiterated that Ukraine does not need Taurus to attack Russian territory.

We do not need Taurus to attack Moscow. We do not need the long-range missiles provided by our Western partners to attack Moscow or any other part of Russia's territory. We need Taurus to destroy the Russian military infrastructure behind the front line in Ukraine

- said the Foreign Minister.

Kuleba emphasized that he has no reason to doubt the commitment of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to Ukraine. But he also said: "The best way to ensure the security of Germany and other European countries is to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to defeat Russia and liberate Ukrainian territories.

Recall

Members of the German parliament did not support the opposition's motion to demand that the government transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

