08:00 PM • 2734 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
07:32 PM • 5916 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
06:49 PM • 7114 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
06:25 PM • 9494 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 12621 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 14948 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 26271 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 42546 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 42159 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 57348 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
Germany calls on Russia to abandon maximalist demands in peace talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The German government criticized Moscow's position in international negotiations on Ukraine, calling the Kremlin's demands unacceptable. Berlin calls on Russia to change its rhetoric.

Germany calls on Russia to abandon maximalist demands in peace talks

The German government has criticized Moscow's position in international negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, calling the Kremlin's demands unacceptable. Berlin insists on a change in the Russian side's rhetoric, as the current lack of flexibility blocks progress in a diplomatic settlement of the conflict. German media report this, writes UNN.

Details

German government spokesman Steffen Cornelius expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the last round of consultations.

EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico09.02.26, 09:43 • 42552 views

We would have liked to see more substantial progress in last week's talks in Abu Dhabi

- he noted.

According to the spokesman, Moscow continues to insist on maximalist demands, which makes reaching agreements impossible. Berlin has officially called on the Kremlin to abandon this position and seek real ways to end the hostilities that have been ongoing for almost four years.

Poll in Germany: more than half of Germans support increased aid to Ukraine09.02.26, 01:32 • 10199 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Germany
