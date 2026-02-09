Germany calls on Russia to abandon maximalist demands in peace talks
The German government has criticized Moscow's position in international negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, calling the Kremlin's demands unacceptable. Berlin insists on a change in the Russian side's rhetoric, as the current lack of flexibility blocks progress in a diplomatic settlement of the conflict. German media report this, writes UNN.
German government spokesman Steffen Cornelius expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the last round of consultations.
We would have liked to see more substantial progress in last week's talks in Abu Dhabi
According to the spokesman, Moscow continues to insist on maximalist demands, which makes reaching agreements impossible. Berlin has officially called on the Kremlin to abandon this position and seek real ways to end the hostilities that have been ongoing for almost four years.
