Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for China

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 11850 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 87919 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 61532 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 61447 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 183715 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 178235 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 69034 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 66892 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 66519 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 51778 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.6m/s
72%
748mm
Popular news
Trump explained why Putin does not meet with ZelenskyyAugust 25, 05:08 PM • 10719 views
During exhumations in Lviv, a Ukrainian-Polish expedition discovered about fifty bodiesAugust 25, 05:33 PM • 8488 views
American actor Woody Allen was added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" websiteAugust 25, 06:34 PM • 5490 views
In Egypt, a 13-year-old boy died after eating raw instant noodlesAugust 25, 06:57 PM • 4976 views
In Kyiv, military personnel were fined for speeding: police denied rumors of a “combat mission”August 25, 07:32 PM • 7610 views
Publications
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 78151 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 87899 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 183701 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 178229 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 136005 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Jonas Gahr Støre
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 9022 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 78157 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 57620 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 94090 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 75526 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Oil
MIM-104 Patriot
KAB-1500L

Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

A former US Department of Defense contractor is accused of attempting to transfer secret military data to China. He worked at a US military base in Germany.

Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for China

German prosecutors have accused a United States citizen of attempting to transmit confidential military information to Chinese intelligence. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

On Monday, August 25, Germany's federal attorney general announced that Martin D., a former contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense, would stand trial on charges of acting as a foreign intelligence agent in an "especially grave case."

According to the indictment, Martin D. worked for a civilian defense contractor from 2017 until spring 2023. Starting in 2020, he was seconded to a U.S. military base in Germany. In the summer of 2024, prosecutors allege, the suspect repeatedly contacted representatives of the Chinese government with an offer to transmit classified data on U.S. military operations.

Recall

A former employee of politician Maximilian Krah is accused of spying for the Chinese secret service. He is suspected of transmitting confidential documents collected about AfD politicians.

In Germany, an Iranian spy who monitored Jewish sites will be tried02.07.25, 04:11 • 32583 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Alternative for Germany
United States Department of Defense
Germany
KAB-1500L
China
United States