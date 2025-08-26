Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for China

German prosecutors have accused a United States citizen of attempting to transmit confidential military information to Chinese intelligence. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.

On Monday, August 25, Germany's federal attorney general announced that Martin D., a former contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense, would stand trial on charges of acting as a foreign intelligence agent in an "especially grave case."

According to the indictment, Martin D. worked for a civilian defense contractor from 2017 until spring 2023. Starting in 2020, he was seconded to a U.S. military base in Germany. In the summer of 2024, prosecutors allege, the suspect repeatedly contacted representatives of the Chinese government with an offer to transmit classified data on U.S. military operations.

