In Germany, an Iranian spy who monitored Jewish sites will be tried

Germany's Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's ambassador over the detention of a man collecting espionage information for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This was reported by Germany's Foreign Ministry (MFA) and the Reuters agency, according to UNN.



The ministry stated that they "will not tolerate any threat to Jewish life in Germany."

The suspicion regarding a Danish citizen's alleged intelligence activity on behalf of Iran must be fully investigated. Today, Iran's ambassador was summoned to the MFA - stated in the post.

It is noted that on Tuesday, July 1, German prosecutors charged a Danish citizen with collecting information about Jewish sites and individuals in Berlin.

According to investigators, throughout June, the suspect conducted surveillance of three such objects, which could also have resulted in terrorist acts against Jewish objects.

The suspect acted on instructions from "Quds" - the foreign unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Specifically, the man photographed a number of buildings, including the office of the German-Israeli Society.

His arrest warrant was executed last week with the assistance of the police in the Danish city of Aarhus. After extradition from Denmark, the suspect will be brought before an investigating judge of the German Federal Court.

