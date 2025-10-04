German police detained a man who launched a drone over Frankfurt Airport

A 41-year-old Croatian citizen was detained at Frankfurt am Main Airport in Germany on charges of launching a drone in the airport area. This was reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, on the morning of October 3, German police recorded a drone in the western part of Frankfurt Airport. A search for the operator immediately began, which ended successfully – a 41-year-old Croatian was detained. A case of administrative offense has been opened against him. An investigation into the purpose of the drone launch is underway.

Drone incidents also occurred in northern Germany. In Lower Saxony, police recorded a UAV over an ammunition depot near Jever on the afternoon of October 4. Its origin is unknown, and the investigation has not yet yielded results. On October 2, three more drones were spotted in Gifhorn. They were moving at an altitude of about 100 meters at a speed of up to 100 km/h; a police air squadron base is located near the place where they were detected.

Recall

On October 4, mass delays and flight cancellations were recorded at Frankfurt Airport due to a technical malfunction in the air traffic control system. The problem has already been resolved.