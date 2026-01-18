German military personnel left Greenland early without explanation - BILD

German troops, who arrived in Greenland amid threats from US President Donald Trump, unexpectedly left the island. This is reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Details

A group of 15 Bundeswehr soldiers unexpectedly left Greenland and flew out of the island's capital, Nuuk. The mission ended earlier than planned, with no public statements or official explanations from Berlin. - the publication writes.

According to BILD, the order to return came from Germany early this morning. All previously planned meetings and events were urgently canceled. Just the day before, the head of the group, Stefan Pauli, said that the military was awaiting Berlin's decision on possible further steps.

The reasons for the sudden departure have not yet been named. According to one version, the decision may be related to the escalation of the conflict around Greenland and new trade threats from US President Donald Trump, but there is no official confirmation of this. The German military arrived on the island only a few days earlier as part of a NATO mission at the invitation of Denmark. - adds the publication.

Recall

Military personnel from several European countries are arriving in Greenland as a sign of support. This comes amid threats from US President Donald Trump regarding the acquisition of the island.