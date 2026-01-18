German military personnel left Greenland early without explanation - BILD

$43.180.08
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
10:58 AM • 9598 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
08:25 AM • 12872 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 37081 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 62538 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 36715 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 46910 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 53046 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 43202 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
January 16, 05:23 PM • 67634 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 11206 views
Riot in Guatemala prisons: Inmates take 46 hostagesJanuary 18, 04:18 AM • 8234 views
Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substationPhotoJanuary 18, 04:30 AM • 14952 views
EU ready to freeze trade deal with US over Trump's 'Greenland' tariffsPhotoJanuary 18, 05:11 AM • 8772 views
EU ambassadors to hold emergency meeting amid Trump's tariff statements - Reuters08:29 AM • 13439 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 32490 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 05:23 PM • 67628 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 39255 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 70704 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 100040 views
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Rafael Grossi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vladimir Vernadsky
Ukraine
United States
France
Great Britain
Germany
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 11237 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 24818 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 22161 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 20165 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 19587 views
German military personnel left Greenland early without explanation - BILD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

A group of 15 Bundeswehr soldiers unexpectedly left Greenland earlier than planned. The reasons for their departure were not disclosed, but may be related to Trump's threats regarding the island.

German military personnel left Greenland early without explanation - BILD

German troops, who arrived in Greenland amid threats from US President Donald Trump, unexpectedly left the island. This is reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Details

A group of 15 Bundeswehr soldiers unexpectedly left Greenland and flew out of the island's capital, Nuuk. The mission ended earlier than planned, with no public statements or official explanations from Berlin.

 - the publication writes.

According to BILD, the order to return came from Germany early this morning. All previously planned meetings and events were urgently canceled. Just the day before, the head of the group, Stefan Pauli, said that the military was awaiting Berlin's decision on possible further steps.

The reasons for the sudden departure have not yet been named. According to one version, the decision may be related to the escalation of the conflict around Greenland and new trade threats from US President Donald Trump, but there is no official confirmation of this. The German military arrived on the island only a few days earlier as part of a NATO mission at the invitation of Denmark.

- adds the publication.

Recall

Military personnel from several European countries are arriving in Greenland as a sign of support. This comes amid threats from US President Donald Trump regarding the acquisition of the island.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Greenland
Bild
NATO
Donald Trump
Denmark
Germany