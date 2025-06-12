German general takes command of NATO troops on the eastern flank
Kyiv • UNN
General Ingo Gerhartz has taken over the NATO headquarters in Brunssum, replacing Guglielmo Luigi Miglietta. He will lead the defense of NATO's eastern flank, which stretches for 4,000 km.
The Operational Command of the Joint Allied Forces on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), headquartered in Brunssum, the Netherlands, has been headed by Inspector of the Air Force of the Bundeswehr, General Ingo Gerhartz. This is reported by UNN referring to the NATO Joint Command.
Details
The 59-year-old general replaced Italian General Guglielmo Luigi Miglietta in this position. In the coming years, Gerhartz will lead the operational defense of NATO's eastern flank, which stretches from Norway to Hungary. Thus, Gerhartz will take command of the army along the nearly 4,000-kilometer border of NATO countries with Russia and Belarus.
We are now facing a hot war in Europe. Today's threats are greater than ever before
Ingo Gerhartz was one of the Bundeswehr officers whose talks were intercepted and published by Russian propaganda in March 2024. The German Ministry of Defense then acknowledged the leak of a recording of an online conference of senior officers of the German Air Force (Luftwaffe).
After the interception of conversations regarding Gerhartz, an investigation was launched, but it was terminated as his involvement in the leak was not confirmed.
Addition
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, saying he wants to talk to Ukrainian leaders about Russia's war against Ukraine. Additional military assistance will also be discussed.