German Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over airspace violation in Poland

11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
09:11 AM
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
08:46 AM
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
07:34 AM
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Ukraine launched the largest Eastern European energy storage systemSeptember 12, 03:30 AM • 11096 views
US senators introduced a bill recognizing Russia and Belarus as sponsors of terrorismSeptember 12, 03:55 AM • 11090 views
Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered a massive drone attack: what is knownSeptember 12, 03:57 AM • 15974 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General StaffSeptember 12, 04:42 AM • 30135 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 10256 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
11:55 AM
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 10900 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:46 AM
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 86087 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 02:08 PM
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 30324 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 77091 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 39959 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 46058 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 111285 views
German Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over airspace violation in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

The German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador on Friday over the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones. The ministry stated that Putin is acting dangerously and unacceptably, and NATO firmly stands in defense of the alliance's territory.

German Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over airspace violation in Poland

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany on Friday summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the violation of Polish airspace. This was stated in the agency's message on the social network X.

By using Russian drones in NATO airspace, Putin is acting dangerously and unacceptably. Therefore, today the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. NATO stands firm in defending the territory of our alliance and our security.

- the message says.

Addition

Also, on Friday, the French Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Paris to "discuss the issue" of Russian drones violating Polish airspace, reported acting Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

Recall

On September 10, the Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Chargé d'Affaires Andrey Ordash after an incident involving Russian UAVs. This happened after a massive air attack on Ukraine, during which Russian drones flew into Polish airspace.

Olga Rozgon

