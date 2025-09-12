German Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over airspace violation in Poland

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany on Friday summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the violation of Polish airspace. This was stated in the agency's message on the social network X.

By using Russian drones in NATO airspace, Putin is acting dangerously and unacceptably. Therefore, today the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. NATO stands firm in defending the territory of our alliance and our security. - the message says.

Addition

Also, on Friday, the French Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Paris to "discuss the issue" of Russian drones violating Polish airspace, reported acting Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

Recall

On September 10, the Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Chargé d'Affaires Andrey Ordash after an incident involving Russian UAVs. This happened after a massive air attack on Ukraine, during which Russian drones flew into Polish airspace.