German Defense Minister suggested a possible link between drones over Belgium and Russian assets

01:59 PM
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
09:48 AM
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
09:46 AM
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
November 7, 07:19 AM
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
November 6, 02:11 PM
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 21409 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 17735 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 24632 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 13116 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 9712 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
01:59 PM
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 4826 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
09:48 AM
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
09:46 AM
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 07:19 AM
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 7074 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 13142 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 24663 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 17762 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 21435 views
German Defense Minister suggested a possible link between drones over Belgium and Russian assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius suggested that drone sightings over Belgium could be related to discussions about the use of frozen Russian assets. Belgium holds 183 billion euros in Russian assets, which constitutes the majority of all Russian state assets in the EU.

German Defense Minister suggested a possible link between drones over Belgium and Russian assets

Drone sightings over Belgium may be related to discussions about the use of frozen Russian assets, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius suggested, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius suggested that repeated drone sightings over Belgium this week are "likely related to the struggle over the use of frozen Russian assets located in Belgium," Reuters reported.

Earlier, in a sharp speech, Pistorius also warned that Russia continues to seek to "sow doubt, divide us, and influence elections," and that "these are no longer abstract scenarios," as Russia "will not back down from its attempts to forcibly redraw borders."

Last month, EU leaders failed to agree on a €140 billion "reparations loan" for Ukraine, which was to be secured by frozen Russian assets.

Leaders need the consent of Belgium, where Euroclear holds €183 billion in Russian central bank assets – 86% of all Russian state assets in the EU and two-thirds of the total assets worldwide.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said last month that the main problem is how to ensure immediate availability of funds in case of problems.

"If you want to do this, we will have to act together. We want guarantees that if funds need to be returned, each member state will contribute. The consequences can only be for Belgium," he said.

Asked about the progress of negotiations with Belgium, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Olof Gill said today that "there is no updated information on the timeline," but the EU executive body "aims to present options as soon as possible so that decisions on them can be taken by the European Council in December."

European Commission considers two more options in addition to blocked "reparations loan" for Ukraine - Media05.11.25, 17:03 • 3592 views

