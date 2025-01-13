German Defense Minister denies information about blocking military aid to Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has denied claims that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is blocking an additional three billion euros worth of military aid to Ukraine. This is reported by the German state broadcaster DW, UNN reports.

Details

According to DW, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius denied that the Chancellor was blocking military aid to Ukraine in an interview with Tagesspiegel newspaper to be published on Monday, January 13, 2025.

There is no blockade - the official said.

The German defense minister added that the internal approval of the new aid package in the government has not yet been finalized.

Pistorius noted that his office has prepared a new aid package, and now a political decision on its provision to Kyiv must be made - reports DW.

The final political decision should be made in the near future.

Recall

The German Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry prepared a plan for additional military assistance to Ukraine worth 3 billion euros. Chancellor Scholz did not approve the initiative, explaining that there is sufficient funding for 2025.