German court authorizes extradition of Ukrainian who refused military service

The Federal Supreme Court of Germany has authorized the extradition of a Ukrainian man who tried to avoid it, justifying his unwillingness to serve in the army because of his personal beliefs. In Ukraine, the man is accused of threatening and physically abusing a police officer.

This is reported by MDR, transmitted by UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Ukrainian law enforcement officials have requested the extradition of a man who fled from Ukraine to Germany. The man is accused of threatening and physically abusing a police officer during a blood test in a Ukrainian hospital.

After Germany started the extradition procedure for the Ukrainian, the man opposed his return to Ukraine, claiming that if extradited, he could be called up for military service. According to him, he does not want to kill people and refuses military service for reasons of conscience.

However, due to Russia's aggressive war, he was denied the right to conscientious objection to military service in Ukraine.

Conscientious objection is not an obstacle to extradition if the state in question is undergoing an armed attack in violation of international law and the person concerned must therefore expect to be called up for military service - the court decision says.

Recall

A 41-year-old former Bundeswehr soldier suspected of a series of rapes was detained in Sumy region . The man is wanted by the Bamberg prosecutor's office for sexual crimes and distribution of prohibited content.