FRG coalition abandons billions for Ukraine? German opposition "exposes" Merz - Politico

$41.220.13
48.160.03
uken
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 170 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 7166 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 14348 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
06:26 AM • 19630 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 24962 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 39108 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 60938 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 75326 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 79693 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 125246 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.6m/s
50%
753mm
Popular news
Immediate assistance will be UAH 3 million: Ministry of Defense changed the procedure for payments to families of fallen soldiersSeptember 8, 04:35 AM • 5854 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 25525 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhoto06:30 AM • 24302 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 27085 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM • 13827 views
Publications
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 27518 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhoto06:30 AM • 24638 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 25858 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 125211 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 106792 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Xi Jinping
António Costa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors06:53 AM • 27518 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 26934 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 31843 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 63696 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 120987 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook

FRG coalition abandons billions for Ukraine? German opposition "exposes" Merz - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1702 views

German Greens accuse the Merz coalition of obstructing the allocation of 4.5 billion euros to Ukraine. This issue escalated during the budget session, when the Greens' proposal for additional funds was rejected.

FRG coalition abandons billions for Ukraine? German opposition "exposes" Merz - Politico

In the German party "Greens", accusations are being made against the Merz coalition in the context of obstructing the approval of 4.5 billion euros in aid to Ukraine. UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

Germany's opposition Green Party is increasing pressure on Chancellor Friedrich Merz, criticizing his coalition for refusing to allocate billions in additional funds for Ukraine.

- Politico reports.

It is explained that the conflict escalated last week, during a "marathon" budget session. At that time, the Bundestag budget committee finally approved the government's spending plan for 2025.

As stated in the story, the Green Party proposed an amendment that provides an additional 4.5 billion euros for Ukraine. The amount includes funds for financing additional air defense systems. Sebastian Schäfer, a representative of the Greens, emphasized the importance of these expenditures against the backdrop of ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

It is also indicated that the approval of the corresponding financing would increase Germany's expenditures on Ukraine:

From 8.26 billion euros to 12.76 billion euros this year.

- Politico clarifies.

Schäfer wrote on X:

With the 2025 budget, we could provide additional air defense. Unfortunately, Jens Spahn (CDU) and [Matthias] Miersch (SPD) are rejecting it — despite their promises in Kyiv a week ago.

- said the Green Party's budget lawmaker.

Schäfer was referring to the leaders of the parliamentary groups of the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Christian Democrats (CDU) - both recently visited the Ukrainian capital.

The opposition party also claims that Germany cannot simply compensate for the reduction in US support, but must exceed it, warning. And also about the following:

Without stronger air defense, Ukraine risks suffering serious defeats on the battlefield while Russia strengthens its positions.

Regarding this discussion and comments, the German government emphasized:

The "Greens" are engaging in politics, despite the fact that Germany is one of Ukraine's leading supporters.

Comment

Andreas Schwarz, an SPD MP, stated that the additional billions still cannot be spent this year, citing long delivery times for weapons systems and fiscal rules.

This proposal by the "Greens" is a classic show-off trick by the opposition, as the money cannot be paid out by the end of the year.

- said Schwarz, according to Politico.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz allowed for the future introduction of mandatory general military conscription.

Attack on EU representation in Kyiv indicates growing Russian brutality - Merz28.08.25, 16:38 • 3520 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
Social Democratic Party of Germany
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv