In the German party "Greens", accusations are being made against the Merz coalition in the context of obstructing the approval of 4.5 billion euros in aid to Ukraine. UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

Germany's opposition Green Party is increasing pressure on Chancellor Friedrich Merz, criticizing his coalition for refusing to allocate billions in additional funds for Ukraine. - Politico reports.

It is explained that the conflict escalated last week, during a "marathon" budget session. At that time, the Bundestag budget committee finally approved the government's spending plan for 2025.

As stated in the story, the Green Party proposed an amendment that provides an additional 4.5 billion euros for Ukraine. The amount includes funds for financing additional air defense systems. Sebastian Schäfer, a representative of the Greens, emphasized the importance of these expenditures against the backdrop of ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.

It is also indicated that the approval of the corresponding financing would increase Germany's expenditures on Ukraine:

From 8.26 billion euros to 12.76 billion euros this year. - Politico clarifies.

Schäfer wrote on X:

With the 2025 budget, we could provide additional air defense. Unfortunately, Jens Spahn (CDU) and [Matthias] Miersch (SPD) are rejecting it — despite their promises in Kyiv a week ago. - said the Green Party's budget lawmaker.

Schäfer was referring to the leaders of the parliamentary groups of the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Christian Democrats (CDU) - both recently visited the Ukrainian capital.

The opposition party also claims that Germany cannot simply compensate for the reduction in US support, but must exceed it, warning. And also about the following:

Without stronger air defense, Ukraine risks suffering serious defeats on the battlefield while Russia strengthens its positions.

Regarding this discussion and comments, the German government emphasized:

The "Greens" are engaging in politics, despite the fact that Germany is one of Ukraine's leading supporters.

Comment

Andreas Schwarz, an SPD MP, stated that the additional billions still cannot be spent this year, citing long delivery times for weapons systems and fiscal rules.

This proposal by the "Greens" is a classic show-off trick by the opposition, as the money cannot be paid out by the end of the year. - said Schwarz, according to Politico.

